HCSO: Early morning bar shooting leaves one person dead, other in critical condition
EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to a shooting at a bar in Edinburg that is now being investigated as a homicide.
According to a social media post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra , the incident happened Monday at around 12:55 a.m. at the Los Amigos Bar.
Sheriff Eddie Guerra said deputies were dispatched to the location south of Ramseyer on Brushline Road to reports of gunshots. It was reported that two individuals were involved in an altercation and gunfire was exchanged.
When deputies arrived, they located two individuals with gunshot wounds. One was dead and the other was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
