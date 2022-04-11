ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

State STD specialist has office in Barton County

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago

A disease investigation specialist with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has been assigned an office by the Barton County Health Department. The KDHE employee, who is paid by the state, is working with...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

No reports of bird flu in Barton County

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced last Friday that avian influenza, commonly known as the bird flu, was identified in Sedgwick and Dickinson counties. No cases have been reported yet in Barton or neighboring counties. Jason Wagner, Wildlife Manager at Cheyenne Bottoms, explains why the disease can be a problem...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County students concerned about vaping

A group of local high school and middle school students attended Wednesday's meeting of the Barton County Commission to let commissioners know what they are doing to cut down on teen smoking and vaping. The students are part of a youth-led organization called the Youth Crew. They talked about their visit to the State Capitol on March 3 for "Take Down Tobacco Day" where they met with the county's state legislators.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Adopt a highway, keep Barton County clean

Make a difference in your community and help the environment at the same time – join the Adopt-A-Highway program in Kansas. Litter is unsightly and unsafe, and it has a negative impact on both residents and visitors to Kansas. But every section of highway right of way cleaned by participating groups adds up to many miles of nice-looking roadsides for everyone to enjoy. This helps to raise awareness on the negative effects of pollution and the positive aspects of a clean community.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County burn ban lifted

The Barton County Commission voted to rescind the county's temporary burn ban at their meeting on Wednesday. The ban was imposed by the Commission on Feb. 23 because of dry and windy weather conditions. Amy Miller, the county's emergency risk manager, told commissioners that she emailed all of the fire...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
City
Great Bend, KS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Great Bend, KS
Government
Great Bend, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Government
Barton County, KS
Government
Great Bend Post

Road striping approved in Barton County

Barton County's Road and Bridge Department will begin its annual road overlay work later this spring. When that is finished, the roads will need to be striped with yellow and white pavement markings. On Wednesday, Barton County Commissioners approved a $93,500 contract to have the work completed by Straight-Line Striping...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (3/23)

Action from the Wednesday, March 23, 2022, by the Barton County Commission meeting:. PROCLAMATION 2022-03: Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball, Outstanding 2021 - 2022 Season: -The Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball team had another outstanding season. The Lady Oilers finished the season with a 24 – 1 record, taking their 8th consecutive state championship, winning a Kansas-record 25 consecutive state playoff games and holding a 227-5 record (since 2014). The adopted Proclamation acknowledges their efforts and recognizes the student athletes, coaching staff and school administration for their commitment to excellence as the Lady Oilers continue to make history. It also declares March 23, 2022, as Central Plains Lady Oilers Basketball Day. The team includes Kylie Kempke, Grace Lamatsch, Ryann Metro, Karma Sieliet, Marilyn Soeken and Libby Warta, Freshmen; Kashlin Beck, Melissa Donecker, Addy Ogle, Taylor Sheehy and Mollie Steiner, Sophomores; Brynna Hammeke, Reese McGuire and Kyla Metro, Juniors; and Kailynn Depperschmidt, Madie McGuire, and Kassidy Nixon, Seniors and Coach Pat Stiles, Coach Jim Ryan, Managers: Ashlyn Armstrong, Emma Hickel, Valentina Cellesi, Video: Riley Thompson Principal Toby Holmes and Superintendent Greg Clark. Coach Stiles was then given a plaque for the Barton County Commissioners Hall of Fame. It was noted that the Coach has a perfect 25-0 record and, along with the team, holds over 18 different state records.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Linda Moeder enters Barton County Commission race

Beaver resident Linda Moeder, a Republican, filed on Wednesday to run for the 1st District seat on the Barton County Commission. That district encompasses all of Barton County north of 50 Road, including Claflin, Hoisington, Albert and Olmitz. A county resident since 1999, Moeder and her husband Leonard owned and...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Barton
Great Bend Post

League of Women Voters of Barton County: Is democracy under attack?

From the League of Women Voters of Great Bend and Barton County President Janice Walker... Have you noticed that following the 2020 election, hundreds of anti-voter bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country? These restrictive voting bills include implementing stricter voter ID laws, restricting votes by mail, limiting voter registration availability, and aggressively purging voters from the rolls. The 2020 election was one of the most safe and secure elections we have had. One in three Kansans successfully voted by mail and every county safely utilized mail ballot drop off locations.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Std#Great Bend Post A#Kdhe
Great Bend Post

Sandhill plum officially named Kansas state fruit

TOPEKA — The Sandhill plum is the official state fruit of Kansas after Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Tuesday. The effort was the product of a multi-school effort to learn about the political process and pick a state fruit. More than 400 fourth- and fifth-grade students from 24 different schools participated by writing essays and sending letters to state representatives and voting on which fruit to designate.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Good turnout for ‘Pints & Politics’ in Great Bend

The first Barton County Pints & Politics took place Wednesday afternoon in Great Bend. The event brought the business community together to discuss current and future political topics that impact the community. The freewheeling discussion took place in a happy hour atmosphere at Dry Lake Brewing. Several elected officials were...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Tell me something good! Barton County

Do you know of a good story of a person, business or organization working to make the Barton County area better or a little brighter? Maybe an unsung hero?. Share your stories to the “Tell Me Something Good! Barton County” Facebook page. You can also email your ideas to [email protected] or [email protected].
BARTON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Tennessee Lookout

A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been exposed to contaminated syringes last […] The post A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
KELOLAND TV

Terwilliger promoted to state budget office

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Jim Terwilliger is heading back to the place in South Dakota state government where he had spent most of his professional career, this time as its top person. Governor Kristi Noem has promoted him to commissioner for the state Bureau of Finance and Management, which...
PIERRE, SD
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy