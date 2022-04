Even if it doesn’t feel like it where you are, spring really is right around the corner. March 20 marks the start of the spring equinox and the first official day of the season in the Northern Hemisphere, which is something we can all celebrate. In the coming days, all the snow will finally begin to melt (hopefully sooner rather than later), making way for blooming flowers and natural growth — both in nature and in yourself. A great way to welcome the change in seasons is to practice a few yoga poses for the spring equinox, so your body can get in touch with the rhythms and cycles of the natural world, and you can feel inspired to make sustainable changes wherever you need to in your life.

