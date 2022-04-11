ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Not Your Average Shopping Bag

By Camille Okhio
thecut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemna’s spring 2022 Balenciaga show was centered on space — in this case, cyberspace. All 44 looks were shown on the artist Eliza Douglas or CGI versions of her — the first hint at the collection’s post-surrealist undertones. Several corners of the...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
HGTV

12 Things to Include in Your Wedding Welcome Bags

Weddings these days require a lot of planning. One of the things that often gets overlooked is personalized welcome bags for wedding guests. Whether you have a destination wedding or an in-town affair, most couples have a group of family and friends who travel long distances to celebrate their special day. And for these guests, it's a really lovely gesture to make them a special welcome bag full of goodies.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTOP

Top online consignment shops for selling your clothes

Earning extra income on the side by working odd jobs or freelancing is now mainstream, thanks to the modern gig economy. Approximately 34% of Americans had a side hustle in early 2021 and another 24% were planning to start one during the upcoming year, according to a survey by automation platform Zapier. For workers who departed from offices in droves during the Great Resignation, side hustles are one avenue to fill financial gaps.
APPAREL
FASHION Magazine |

This Canadian Designer on Why You Should Moisturize Your Leather Bag

Stephanie Sonya Ibbitson of Sonya Lee shares her go-to tips for preserving leather, the importance of using sustainable materials and finding inspiration from the women around her. Without sounding too much like a cliché, Stephanie Sonya Ibbitson’s whole life has been leading to the creation of her accessories brand Sonya...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Bag
KGUN 9

This Easy-To-Use Mini Bag Sealer Will Keep Your Foods Fresh

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you have kids or anyone else in your home who loves to snack,...
SHOPPING
Digital Camera World

You NEED this $5 gadget in your camera bag!

Over the years we've accumulated all manner of gimmicks and gadgets that sit unused and unloved in drawers, but this one is genuinely useful: the Kikkerland Camera Multi-Tool. The size of a credit card, this handy gadget boasts 13 different tools – which may well save your bacon when you're on location shooting outdoors, or even when working in the studio, making it one of the best camera accessories:
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
GeekyGadgets

TopoFolio II versatile modular notebook bag for all your daily needs

Designer Mike Linn has returned to Kickstarter for a 5th time to launch a new project for the TopoFolio II a versatile notebook bag. Building on the original design the second generation is now even more robust and versatile featuring internal removable organization pockets suitable for a wide variety of different items such as pens, pencils, sketch pads, tablets, keyboards, laptops and more. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $50 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Kingston Coffee Shop Brings Your Order Right to Your Car

Sometimes there’s just nothing better than a hot cup of coffee. It could be early in the morning or in the middle of the afternoon, but when the urge hits for that cup of joe, you just have to have it. Well, here’s some good news for Kingston Hannaford To Go customers. If you happen to be sitting there in the parking lot waiting for your groceries and the urge hits, you’ll get that coffee in no time.
KINGSTON, NY
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
WWD

IRI on Beauty’s Mass Market Recovery

As the pandemic ebbs and flows, so does beauty’s resonance in the mass market. Data from IRI for the first quarter shows that while beauty in the mass market is capturing higher dollar sales, unit sales have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. Lisa Mulyk, senior vice president of strategic solutions group, IRI, attributed the drop in unit sales to upticks in prices, which have gone up roughly 5 percent since the pandemic.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Sleek 160-Foot Superyacht Has a Menacing Stainless-Steel Grille Like a Supercar

Click here to read the full article. Oversized stainless-steel front grille. Check. Raked-back windshield. Yes. A swoopy, coupe-like roofline. For sure. And 5,200 horsepower “under the hood.” But of course. We could be talking about some exotic Italian supercar here. No, make that hypercar. But this is the 160-foot superyacht EIV from Italian superyacht builder Rossinavi that looks as sleek and sexy as any Lamborghini, Ferrari or Bugatti. “Actually, the inspiration was more Bentley, because of the focus on quality, craftsmanship and fine materials inside the yacht,” Dean Anthony, the owner’s rep and project manager with Florida-based Allied Marine tells Robb Report. Anthony...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy