Last week, Citrus Countians were paying as much as $4.39 per gallon for gas. But thanks to a 20-cent drop in nine days, motorists are saving a bit more at the pump. The average price in Citrus as of Monday morning was $4.14. That compares to $4.16 and $4.25 respectively in Florida and the nation.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO