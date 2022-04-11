ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Jackson Hole Airport closure starts today

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As of today, Jackson Hole Airport is closed until June 28th while the runway is replaced from the sub-base up. Other improvements are being made inside the terminal as well. Regional TSA Public Affairs Officer Lori Dankers...

jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Operations resume after unattended bag causes terminal closure at Palm Beach International Airport

An unattended bag at Palm Beach International Airport prompted law enforcement to temporarily close a terminal and several roads leading to and from the airport on Saturday afternoon. But no threat was found and no injuries were reported. “Operations are back to normal now,” airport spokeswoman Lacy Larson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The disruption lasted for three hours, she said, ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simpleflying.com

Deadly Seat Swap: The Crash Of United Airlines Flight 2885

In sophisticated airliners that take months, if not years, to learn to fly, members of the flight crew inside the cockpit have dedicated roles and responsibilities. These roles allow for the maintenance of safe flight to be observed at all times. However, in a shocking incident in 1983, the crew operating a United Airlines cargo flight decided to switch roles. This bizarre decision cost the lives of the three crew members involved and the total loss of the aircraft they were tasked to fly.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Hole Airport#Tsa#Tsda
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s $50,000 Silver Dollar Bar Actually Has This Many Coins

If you've ever found yourself needing a break while traveling on I90 between Missoula and Coeur d'Alene, you may have stopped in at the 50,000 Silver Dollar in Haugan, MT just a few miles outside of the Idaho border. In search of a gift shop, restaurant, bar, motel, casino, gas station, or convenience store? Yep, they have all of that! Everything you need is right there in one convenient spot. (Note: scroll to the end of this article and you can see some of the interesting finds from the gift shop.) I'm still not sure why a website called it the worst tourist attraction in Montana. But if you have indeed been to the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar you might have wondered just how much money is really there on display.
HAUGAN, MT
Travel + Leisure

FAA Hands Out Largest Fine Ever for Bad Behavior on Board Planes

The Federal Aviation Administration has fined a pair of unruly passengers more than $159,000 — the largest-ever penalties for bad behavior on a flight. The administration proposed a fine of $81,950 against one passenger and $77,272 against another with each incident involving violent passengers last year who had to be physically restrained.
CONGRESS
Jackson Hole Radio

Amangani Resort in Jackson Hole sold

The sale of Jackson Hole’s Amangani Resort was announced Wednesday, although the purchaser was not named nor was the selling price. Hodges Ward Elliott announced it brokered the sale of the Amangani resort, which features 40 suites, each designed with a mixture of stone and wood, which mirrors the resort’s natural setting and pays homage to the surrounding mountains and forest.
JACKSON, WY
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Provides Update on Itinerary Changes for Four Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests of several changes that will affect guests booked on cruises onboard four different ships on eleven sailings. The changes come after a range of itinerary changes in the last couple of months as ships are repositioned in other cruise areas. The current round of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Jackson Hole Radio

Spud will be rebuilt after Teton Valley windstorm

High winds in Driggs, Idaho Monday night blew over the screen at the Spud Drive In theater. The Iconic drive in has been entertaining the public from the site since 1953 and is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places. On Site Manager Jedd Mumm says he had been checking something outside his house on the back of the property between 8:30 and 10:00 pm and looked toward the screen to find it no longer standing.
DRIGGS, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Elk feeding ends in Jackson Hole

Yesterday was the last day of supplemental feeding at the National Elk Refuge in 2022. As part of the feeding reduction Step-down Plan developed in 2019, the Refuge is ending feeding approximately 2 weeks earlier than would have been the case under comparable conditions in the past. In order to estimate a feeding end date that is 2 weeks early, Senior Wildlife Biologist Eric Cole said he compared long-term snowpack depth measurements in mid-March to when the Refuge ended feeding in previous years and used this information to predict a feeding end date.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton Counties team up on search and rescue

Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue responded to the report of a snowmobiler who ran into a tree yesterday in the Spring Creek drainage east of Driggs. The call came in about 4:40 pm and Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue teamed up with Teton County Wyoming Search and rescue members to package the victim and transport him by means of short haul by helicopter to a waiting ambulance.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Boat ramps open

Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Snake River Fund to allow users early season access at two boat ramps in the County. Starting today, the Wilson and South Park Boat Ramps are open to the public with limited amenities, but restrooms are open. Parks and Rec encourages the public to tread lightly in the area, and to properly dispose of waste by using the “Pack it in, Pack it Out” motto.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Agencies want to reduce Grizzly encounters

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Grand Teton National Park, and Bridger-Teton National Forest together are seeking to mitigate conflicts in bear country, but success, they point out, can only be achieved with the support of local communities. Of particular interest, Grizzly bear 399 will...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Rescued from the Tetons

It was a cold night Thursday for a 27-year-old unidentified local man who had solo skied a couloir on Disappointment Peak, and climbed Koven Couloir on Mount Owen from there, planning to ski it. However, when he got to the top, he decided he wanted to attempt the Cathedral Traverse in reverse from the top of the Koven Couloir towards Mount Teewinot. To that end, he climbed the East Prong and soon realized he would be unable to reverse course and climb back down to the top of the Koven Couloir, since he was not carrying a rope. Then, conditions in the mountains began to deteriorate, and the man found himself in whiteout conditions with wayfinding becoming increasingly difficult.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Masks still required on Jackson Hole public transit

The Transportation Security Administration has announced that the face mask requirement for individuals travelling on all transportation networks, including on commuter buses, has been extended through May 3rd. That means, face coverings are required on all START Buses. This mandate was issued per President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13998 and...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy