The Kansas City Chiefs have solid options in each area of the draft in order to improve their secondary with one or more of the draft’s top corners. The Kansas City Chiefs depth chart features Rashad Fenton, Deandre Baker, and L’Jarius Sneed as the starters in the cornerback room if the 2022 season were to start today. The depth beyond that core—as well as the overall strength of the core itself— is concerning. There is less than half of an NFL season worth of experience among the rest of the corners on the current roster, and although Stephon Gilmore is still available as a top-tier free agent, the Chiefs are probable cornerback shoppers in the draft.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 37 MINUTES AGO