Outlander Dropped A Big Clue About Malva Before The Cliffhanger, But Will Claire Catch It?

Spoiler alert! This story contains major spoilers for This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “Katoby.” Proceed with caution if you’re not caught up!. This Is Us did it again. Even though we went into “Katoby” knowing that Kate and Toby were going to get divorced, and even though we knew Kate was going to get remarried to Philip, somehow creator Dan Fogelman still took us to the emotional brink. Through a ridiculous number of timeline jumps, we saw Katoby not just come to the decision to go through with their split, but we saw into the future and how their story, in fact, didn’t end when they signed the divorce papers. In doing so, we also were introduced to a new character, who Kate actress Chrissy Metz admitted she had a pretty funny reaction to.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO