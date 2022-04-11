ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlander Dropped A Big Clue About Malva Before The Cliffhanger, But Will Claire Catch It?

By Laura Hurley
 3 days ago
Outlander delivered twist after twist in the latest episode, including a clue about Malva that could be a game-changer. Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of Outlander Season 6, called “The World Turned Upside Down.”. If Outlander ever released an episode with the most fitting title imaginable, it would...

