ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kodak Black to Jada Pinkett Smith: “You Don’t Deserve Will Smith”

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodak Black spent some time on the Internet and recently inserted his opinion into Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage. Currently, an old Red Table Talk clip is spreading online, that now has fans examining if...

thesource.com

Comments / 20

my opinion only
3d ago

they deserve each other. he's so whooped now it don't matter,hes let her wear his balls far too long now

Reply
16
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Tupac
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Red Table Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Jada Pinkett Smith finally breaks her silence

Jada Pinkett Smith, the husband of Academy Award winner Will Smith, has spoken up about her husband’s shocking actions and words at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The Matrix and Set it Off actress did not discuss the debacle in the Dolby Theater that saw her Independence Day star husband issue an authoritative smackdown on comedian Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Will Smith won’t be ‘permanently canceled’ by Hollywood but his brand is ‘forever tarnished,’ experts say

Will Smith and Chris Rock – along with the rest of the world – are still reeling in the aftermath of Smith’s viral smacking of Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Such was a moment that left millions of viewers stunned, embarrassed, confused – and heartbroken, especially considering to many, both men are beloved throughout the world for their careers and personalities as well as for what each has contributed to the art of showbiz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy