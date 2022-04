A family’s years-long search for their autistic son has finally come to an end. According to KTLA, 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt was found safe last week in Park City, Utah, about 700 miles away from his home in Clearlake, California. The teen, who was diagnosed with autism eight years ago, was just 16 when his family reported him missing in September 2019. They would spend the next two and half years searching for their son, who reportedly had a “history of running away.”

PARK CITY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO