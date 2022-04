We’ve been saying this for a while now, but nu metal is back. Sure, scene OGs Korn never went away, while Fred Durst has been rocking an impressive set of hairpieces on Limp Bizkit’s comeback tour, but all the real excitement is happening courtesy of the new generation of bands. Don’t believe us? Here are 10 modern nu metal tracks that prove it’s the most exciting sound of right now…

ROCK MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO