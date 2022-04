Arcade Fire have announced that their sixth studio album We will be released on 6 May. The US band recorded the project in locations including New Orleans, El Paso, and Mount Desert Island. It is preceded by new single “The Lightning I, II”, which is available now on all major streaming platforms. We distills “the longest we’ve ever spent writing, uninterrupted, probably ever”, singer Win Butler said in press material about the album. It is comprised from just seven songs divided into two sides, with the first channelling “the fear and loneliness of isolation”, and the second expressing “the...

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO