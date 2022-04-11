Emerging Menswear Brand le PÈRE Launches With an Aim to Re-Contextualize Fashion

Has unveiled its new men’s Pre-Fall 2022 residency in Soho that highlights the final capsule from the late creative director, Virgil Abloh. Even though the loss of Virgil Abloh is still felt around the world, the fashion world is still remembering, honoring and paying tribute to the visionary creative. His work lives on and the latest iteration of his storytelling prowess is present in Louis Vuitton’s newest temporary residency in Soho for the men’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. Titled “Daybreak,” the latest capsule is Abloh’s final capsule for the French heritage house. Featuring gradient walls in shades of teal, jade green and pollen, the walls and floor of the space are finished off with yellow Louis Vuitton initials.

