Emerging Menswear Brand le PÈRE Launches With an Aim to Re-Contextualize Fashion

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a French translation for “the father,” new men’s label le PÈRE brings that definition to life via its debut ready-to-wear collection and incubator program designed to help amplify the talent of rising creatives. For Spring/Summer 2022, le PÈRE presents a collection with fine artistry...

hypebeast.com

Inc.com

YouTube Helped This Founder Launch a Fashion Brand. Shark Tank's First Black Female Investor Is Helping Her Build a Following

KIN Apparel founder Philomina Kane gets some sage advice on community, culture, and funding from fashion industry veteran Emma Grede. Reaching $1 million in sales is a milestone that can take years to achieve. For Emma Grede, it took one day. In 2016, Grede's size-inclusive denim brand, Good American, sold $1 million of product within hours of launching. By the midafternoon, the company was completely sold out of jeans. It didn't hurt that Good American's co-founder was reality TV star Khloé Kardashian.
hypebeast.com

C.P. Company Pioneers New Functional Materials for SS22

Heritage Italian label C.P. Company continues its exploration of fabrics and processing this upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 season, with two new series titled “Tracery” and ”GORE-TEX Infinium Mixed.” The “Tracery” series refers to a new sublimation printing process pioneered by C.P. Company in which films of color are evenly transferred onto the brand’s weatherproof Memri fabrics using high-pressure steam. When the process is applied to a pre-sewn garment, the technique produces a “mysterious shadow” that appears as a unique camouflage print.
hypebeast.com

HIDDEN.NY and NEEDLES Join Forces for Deconstructed Garments

Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and archive blog turned cultural media beacon and label HIDDEN.NY have joined forces to produce a series of upcycled wares. The project is led by the Rebuild by Needles program, which utilizes cut-and-sew techniques throughout the armholes and sleeves to achieve a raw layered DIY aesthetic. The effect is applied throughout a series of tri-tone heavy cotton hoodies and tees bearing different co-branding accents including paisley prints, lily pond graphics, floating block text, cracked “h” insignias, and other stylized HIDDEN.NY logos alongside NEEDLES’ purple papillon motif. White zig-zag stitching lines run vertically down the panels to complete the looks.
Duane Michals
Tom Ford
Reuters

H&M takes on internet rivals with external fashion brands

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - H&M (HMb.ST) is selling external fashion brands on its core brand's hm.com website for the first time in Sweden and Germany, with the intention of adding more brands and markets. Taking on fashion online marketplaces such as Zalando (ZALG.DE), Asos (ASOS.L) and Amazon , H&M...
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Financier Gary Wassner Eyes Emerging High-Growth Brands

Click here to read the full article. PE firm Brand Velocity Group launched BVG Fashion & Apparel to acquire brands generating $100 million in annual revenue. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMarks & Spencer Target of Takeover SpeculationHow This CrossFit Footwear Brand Raised Customer Lifetime Value 30%Trucking Sector Factoring Firm Instapay Files for BankruptcyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Unveils “Daybreak” Men’s Pre-Fall 2022 Residency in Soho

Has unveiled its new men’s Pre-Fall 2022 residency in Soho that highlights the final capsule from the late creative director, Virgil Abloh. Even though the loss of Virgil Abloh is still felt around the world, the fashion world is still remembering, honoring and paying tribute to the visionary creative. His work lives on and the latest iteration of his storytelling prowess is present in Louis Vuitton’s newest temporary residency in Soho for the men’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection. Titled “Daybreak,” the latest capsule is Abloh’s final capsule for the French heritage house. Featuring gradient walls in shades of teal, jade green and pollen, the walls and floor of the space are finished off with yellow Louis Vuitton initials.
hypebeast.com

CASETiFY and Peanuts Reunite For Second Tech Collab

Following a successful debut collaboration at the beginning of the year, CASETiFY and Peanuts have reunited for a second run to deliver a brand-new lineup of original character-inspired designs. The Hong Kong-based lifestyle brand — which most recently invited Yusuke Hanai to decorate an array of Impact Cases — offers...
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High

Has expanded its collaborative SB collection with the latest release of the FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High to spread na important message: “All Love, No Hate.”. FroSkate is a Chicago-based skate community founded in 2019 that highlights BIPOC skaters who identify as non-conforming, queer or transgender. Since its inception, the group has hosted mover than 70 events including regular meet-ups for those in the community. Its mission focuses on ensuring inclusion, representation and having a good time while providing a safe space for those distanced from their family and culture to be themselves.
hypebeast.com

Reservoir Sonograph Chronograph Turns To Vintage Hi-Fi For Inspiration

Reservoir has dropped its first chronograph which takes its design language from vintage analogue audio equipment. The 43mm Reservoir Sonomaster Chronograph features two horizontal retrograde scales on either side of its dial, measuring seconds and date, echoing the two VU meters found on the Luxman M10 MkII stereo amplifier, with its black needles against cream dials.
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Following on from last week’s comprehensive offering courtesy of labels like Balenciaga and Off-White™, HBX Archives returns for its 69th edition with an array of spring-ready pieces, perfect for the seasonal transition. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the...
hypebeast.com

THE NEW ORIGINALS x OBEY Showcase the Power of Love

THE NEW ORIGINALS and OBEY have teamed up for a new collaboration that showcases the power of love. Titled “The Army of Love,” the new capsule champions unity by standing against all forms of oppression. The joint endeavor focuses on the fight for just, love and equity by...
veranda.com

Le Creuset Just Launched a Gorgeous New Color That's Perfect for Spring

Le Creuset is known for its effortless ability to combine function and beauty, and it’s a favorite cookware brand among chefs and home cooks for good reason. Le Creuset pieces are not only kitchen workhorses, but they’re also heirloom-worthy pieces that can be passed down for generations. Deciding to invest in Le Creuset may be a no-brainer, but choosing a favorite color can be difficult (there are so many beautiful choices!). To make your decision even harder, the brand has launched a stunning new hue called “Olive” that’s available exclusively at Williams Sonoma. And, honestly, we can't stop staring at this stunner.
hypebeast.com

Babylon LA Links Up With Bad Brains for a Punk-Infused Capsule

Babylon LA has united with Bad Brains for a punk-infused capsule that celebrates the American rock band’s 40-year legacy. Formed in 1976 in Washington D.C., the band is known for its punk rock cadence that also infuses elements of funk, hip-hop and soul. Imparting revitalized energy on this legacy, the capsule collection features an array of pieces like hoodies, jackets, t-shirts and woven blankets. Washed across the entirety of the collection are signature graphic details like edgy text and the band’s signature lightning striking the U.S. Capital logo.
hypebeast.com

This Neutral-Toned Nike Air Force 1 High Emphasizes Perforated Details and Layering

If a sneaker can still be out on the shelves 40 years after its release, you know you’ve got an iconic design on your hands, and that’s exactly the case for. and its beloved Air Force 1. The Bruce Kilgore-designed silhouette celebrates four decades of existence in 2022, and so it will be celebrating with a plethora of new colorways like this forthcoming neutral-toned Air Force 1 High.
hypebeast.com

Celebrity Stylist Law Roach is Setting the Agenda

One of Hollywood’s top image-makers, Law Roach, has become a leading figure in the fashion industry and beyond. From winning awards to securing major brand partnerships, his work has appeared on the covers of Vogue and InStyle, and he’s well-known for crafting Zendaya’s show-stopping red carpet looks.
