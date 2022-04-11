Hot Toys Unveils Its Moon Knight 1/6th Scale Figure

HBO Max has officially announced the release date of Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. The streaming service confirmed that the Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz-led film will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 18, and will also air on HBO on April 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST. ”When a killer targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and The Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, The Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City,” a press release read.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO