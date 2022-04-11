ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Relatively dry & warm start to the week, storms late

By Kristen Kennedy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The new week will feature relatively dry weather to start, before storm chances rise before Friday. Slight rain chances remain in the forecast...

