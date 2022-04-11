Ravens Push Regals to Penalty Kick Brink Friday

The pitch on the campus of Hillcrest Academy in Kalona witnessed a classic Friday night as the Ravens hosted perennial power Iowa City Regina in a non-conference match that ended with a 1-0 Regal win in overtime penalty kicks. Defenses were on showcase in the contest with...
As the Westlake girls soccer team heads to the state tournament for the first time since 2007, with a Class 6A semifinal match against Southlake Carroll at noon Friday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown, it’s been a playoff run to remember for a variety of reasons.
Timely scoring in key situations, a stout defense that hasn’t allowed a postseason goal, a midfield that can control the flow of games for long stretches, solid practices and the experience of an...
Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
The house makes the home for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his celebrity wife Ciara who purchased a $25 million, 20,060-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village to cement their status as Denverites.By the numbers: The Denver mansion, built in 2018, sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property.Details: Duchess Investments LLC., an independent investment firm based in Seattle, bought the two-story Englewood listing, according to a deed filed with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office, Lily O'Neill at BusinessDen first reported and Axios later confirmed. The former Seattle Seahawks QB used Duchess Investments for a home purchase in Washington state in 2015, per Geekwire.The intrigue: Previously, the Denver metro's priciest residential property — a Four Seasons Hotel penthouse — was sold in 2020 for $16 million.Flashback: The Denver Broncos agreed to trade the quarterback in mid-March in a deal that represented "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter wrote.Zoom out: On Tuesday, Wilson listed the family's 11,104-square-foot waterfront home in Bellevue, Wash., for $36 million.
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
For several weeks, the NFL has officially listed the Detroit Lions with a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. But that is no longer the case. According to several reports out of Denver and confirmed by league sources, the Lions pick at No. 234 overall does indeed belong to the Denver Broncos. It stems from last offseason’s trade for wide receiver Trinity Benson.
