West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder after drive-by shooting

A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder, among other charges.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department said Cody Lee Hager or Logan was captured in Mingo County after he was a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened on April 1.

Hager has been charged with Attempted Murder, Prohibited Person In Possession Of A Firearm. Malicious Wounding, & Wanton Endangerment

Hager is currently held at South Western Regional Jail.

