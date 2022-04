While most of AC/DC’s catalog was inspired by the holy trinity of booze, women and rock, one of their biggest hits had a far unlikelier source. Released as a single on March 22, 1982, “For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)” quickly found a place among the band’s most popular tracks. The titular song from AC/DC’s eighth album reached No. 15 in the U.K. and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. It also became a major highlight of the band’s live shows, with cannons brought onstage to replicate the bombastic sound effects. All this for a track inspired by a poet.

