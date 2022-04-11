ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Celebrating National Pet Day with our furry friends #WakeUpCLT To Go

WCNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, April 11, is National...

www.wcnc.com

explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Gabby

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Gabby – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Gabby is a short-haired, domestic young female cat. She is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Gabby is friendly, affectionate, gentle, and playful. For more information on Gabby,...
FRANKLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furry
Orange Leader

Say hello to furry friend Bella; ready for adoption

Ciao, Bella! (Hello, Beautiful!) In any language, she’s adorable — meet Bella, the cutest and sweetest pup ever. She’s a young Lab-Retriever, probably Bassett mix who is good with children and other dogs. Cats? Not so much. Her approximate age is 22 months. Come by the West...
WEST ORANGE, TX
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Friday, the dog!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Friday, the dog!. Friday is a mixed breed dog currently looking for his forever home. He is located at the PSPCA Lancaster Center, where staff tells FOX43 that Friday is a big goofball. Friday is just under a year old and...
LANCASTER, PA
The Independent

11 best pet vacuum cleaners for tidying up after your furry friends

A decent vacuum is a must-have household item, but it becomes even more important if you own a pet. Whether it’s a dog, cat or Abyssinian guinea pig, they will undoubtedly add to your cleaning workload whether it’s via muddy paws, spilled food or the tumbleweeds of hair that are continually rolling past you in the living room. That’s why you will need a vacuum that is able to generate enough power and versatility that it can keep on top of the trail your pet leaves behind.Usually, when a vacuum is specifically marketed with our four-legged friends in mind, it...
PETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
click orlando

Travel with your furry friend? These are the top 10 pet-friendly airports in the US.

There are now plenty of airports that are pet-friendly, but taking your favorite furry pal along on a trip can still be stressful. While pet relief areas have popped up all over the place, thanks to a federal regulation, there are a few airports that have gone above and beyond to make life easy for those with service animals or who just like taking their pet along on a trip.
PETS
ETOnline.com

Wagmor Pets Teams Up With 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to Celebrate National Puppy Day

Wagmor Pets and The Ellen DeGeneres Show partnered on Wednesday, March 23, to celebrate National Puppy Day. The talk show host featured five dogs from the non-profit dog rescue on her show, to highlight the importance of adoption, fostering, donating, and getting puppies into loving homes. Ellen DeGeneres has been...
PETS
PIX11

Canine coach gives pet owners tips on National Puppy Day

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Wednesday is National Puppy Day, and the only way to spend the day is with some four-legged friends. Celebrity dog trainer Tom Davis was in Rockefeller Center giving dog owners tips and tricks on how to better train their pets. Dog owner Justin Duffy brought his rescue dog, Terra, to one […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Denver

Tickets To ‘Friends Experience’ Go On Sale In 3 Days

DENVER (CBS4)– Tickets to the “Friends Experience” go on sale for the Denver show in just three days. The show is set for June 16 through Sept. 5.(credit: Friends Experience) It features 12 rooms of set recreations, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk. Visitors will also see a wide array of props and costumes from the show.(credit: Friends Experience) The pop-up exhibit was initially created for the show’s 25th anniversary in 2019 and it’s been a popular event. Tickets are $32 plus taxes and fees. (credit: Friends Experience)
DENVER, CO
WCNC

Animal Care and Control needs your help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of this morning there were less than 10 kennels available at Animal Care and Control. So they are asking for your help! There are a variety of ways that you can help them clear some room in the shelter. First option: Adopt! There are so...
CHARLOTTE, NC

