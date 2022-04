If you've been holding on for a PS5 deal that will get you right into the thick of the action in Gran Turismo 7 and save you cash doing so then Dell has got you covered today. Right now, you can get the excellent Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and pedal set and a PS5 copy of Gran Turismo 7 for just $389.98 (was $469.98). While Dell can often show slightly wonky MSRPs, this deal is bonafide excellence and is a good handful of bucks cheaper than the Thrustmaster T248 is on its own at Amazon right now (that's going for $396.99). As a result, this bags you a copy of Gran Turismo 7 for free and shaves a few more dollars off the best price elsewhere right now.

CARS ・ 29 DAYS AGO