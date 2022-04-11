First Lady Jill Biden scheduled for visit to Whiteman Air Force base Wednesday

MEMPHIS, TN (AP) – First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to make a trip to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee in a visit expected to include meetings with doctors and patients, including Ukrainian children fleeing the war with their families. The White House said Biden’s afternoon visit to the Memphis hospital is the […]
The new Missouri Congressional District map puts both Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood in the new 4th district.
A new book about First Lady Dr. Jill Biden recounts the decades-ago health crisis that nearly took the life of her husband, then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden, and made her truly feel like a member of the Biden family. In Jill: A Biography of the First Lady, set to be published...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Eglin Air Force Base is removing mask requirements for federal facilities Wednesday. Regardless of vaccination status, mask wearing is still required for healthcare facilities. The directed-change also approves Air Force-sponsored, in-person events to up to 250 participants, provided all health protection actions meet the...
DENVER (KDVR) — First lady Jill Biden arrived for a two-day visit to Denver on Friday and attended a private fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee. The fundraiser was held at Clayton Members Club & Hotel, with the media pool present for remarks from 6:45 p.m. until about 7:05 p.m.
EGLIN AFB — Melissa Tate, currently the lead engineer and deputy of the Propulsion Test Branch in the Test Division of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Tennessee's Arnold Air Force Base, will take on a new role as McKinley Climatic Laboratory site director beginning next month. When she...
Dayton, Ohio – Residents near the area of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base may hear the sounds of explosions as part of the routine drill planned to take place today. The Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team will be conducting training between 9 a.m. and noon on Monday. The 88th Air...
Charles Herbster, a frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Nebraska and a Trump-backed candidate, has been accused of groping a sitting GOP state senator and seven other women, the Nebraska Examiner reported.In its investigation, the outlet alleges that Mr Herbster inappropriately touched eight women in separate incidents dating back to 2017 and spanning to this year.Mr Herbster, who is currently on a three-city campaign tour in his bid for governor and was joined Wednesday by Donald Trump Jr, has denied the allegations.One of the women who confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that the GOP candidate for governor had touched...
(Des Moines, IA) — The Republican National Committee has unanimously voted to have Iowa’s Caucuses be the first Republican voting event in the next presidential election. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann was chairman of a panel that made the recommendation that Iowa, followed by New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina retain their positions at the front of the G-O-P’s presidential selection process. The G-O-P decision comes as the Democratic National Committee launched a plan to have five states with racially diverse populations that may be toss-ups states in the 2024 presidential election go first.
