ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TX

Madison County wanted man apprehended

By Matt McGovern
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: 39-year-old Philip Cameron Carter was taken into custody over the weekend. The Madison County...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 4

Sher
3d ago

LOL...LITERALLY!!! No details of this guy's crimes....just that he was caught. Hilarious!!! If you know what I'm talking about, without me saying it, then you know. If you don't know, then this comment isn't for you. Keep scrolling or place your own comment.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for Boone County murder now in custody

UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident.  BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Jones County burglary

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary. Deputies said Kevin Brett Sanford, 23, participated in the burglary of tools and an ATV from a home on Rainey Road. Two other people have been arrested in connection to the burglary. Sanford is also wanted […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Madison County, TX
Crime & Safety
KBTX.com

Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
BEDIAS, TX
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Houston Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting Supervisor in the Head Is Arrested

A Texas worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday, the Houston Police Department confirmed. In a press conference held shortly after the homicide, officials with the HPD shared the tragedy unfolded before noon on the 10th floor of a building at Greenway Plaza in Houston where the unidentified suspect and victim both worked.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Fox 44#The Texas Rangers
CBS DFW

1 dead after road rage shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a road rage shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday, police said.On April 6, officers were sent to a shooting call on the 1400 block of South Freeway Service Road.When they arrived, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they also located another man who remained at the scene.Detectives determined there was a road rage incident between the victim and suspect just before the shooting on I-35.The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.No arrest has been made at this time and this investigation remains ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One killed in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue A. LPD later confirmed one person was killed. In their initial update, LPD said there was one person killed and one person with serious injuries. This was later corrected to one fatality and no other serious […]
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS DFW

1 Dead In Shooting At Arlington Apartment Complex

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in the courtyard of an Arlington apartment complex Friday evening, March 18. No one has been arrested. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Timberlake Circle. The victim, who’s identity has not yet been released, was in his 30s. Investigators believe just before the shooting, the victim went to speak with another person in the complex about a fight that took place between their children. No other details have been released.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy