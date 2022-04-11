ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion Center, PA

POLICE REPORTS: ELUDING POLICE, ICE CREAM THEFT

 4 days ago

Charges are pending against a Marion Center man who was picked up by state police after he tried to flee from them on Friday. Troopers found the un-named 33-year-old Marion Center man was driving under...

WTAJ

Johnstown duo busted with guns, over 550g of drugs, police report

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Bloomsburg police arrest man in stolen car theft

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after police say he stole a vehicle for a Unity Mart in Columbia County. According to officials, Wesley Sutton was identified and arrested for a stolen vehicle incident that occurred in September 2021. Bloomsburg Police Department was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at the […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Identity Theft, Theft of Services

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Around 12:05 p.m. on February 21, 2022, Troopers from Franklin-based State Police spoke with a Pleasantville woman in the front lobby regarding an incident of theft by deception. The victim – a 33-year-old Pleasantville woman of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested after swallowing live ammunition

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he swallowed live ammunition. Nicholas Rosselle, 33, of Apollo swallowed two live hollow-point rounds according to Kiski Township Police KDKA reports. Rosselle was not licensed to have a firearm and was taken into custody Police say that Rosselle was under the influence of drugs and that he resisted officers […]
APOLLO, PA
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man caught selling meth to informant, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI). Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI. In August of 2020, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Somerset officials looking for four wanted men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of March 25. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Richard McClucas, 46, of Stoystown area – wanted for rape of a child Allen […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

