1 Woman’s Stolen 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Was Returned 40 Years Later

By Produced by Digital Editors
 3 days ago
After one woman's 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was stolen in 1976, she miraculously got it back 40 years later in...

Derrell Burdette
2d ago

Reminds me of an incident here in Myrtle Beach. Yearly Myrtle Beach hosts the largest car show in the southeast. I was Captain of a Security team hired to protect the participants cars. one guy got very upset about someone leaning on his car. He called police which are on the scene working the public safety part of security. He raised such a Stink the police began to think something was wrong and in the course of the investigation found the classic car was stolen. Now we know why he didn't want anyone close to it snooping. Car impounded. Owner?? arrested.

Reply
5
Macy1
2d ago

Wow that's a surprise that someone knew that the vin was wrong for the car. AWESOME RETURN OF A CORVETTE...Really lucky

Reply
4
Steve Overholt
3d ago

Still fantasize about getting my 68 Camaro back that was stolen in 78.

Reply
6
