1 Woman’s Stolen 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Was Returned 40 Years Later
After one woman's 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was stolen in 1976, she miraculously got it back 40 years later in...www.motorbiscuit.com
After one woman's 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was stolen in 1976, she miraculously got it back 40 years later in...www.motorbiscuit.com
Reminds me of an incident here in Myrtle Beach. Yearly Myrtle Beach hosts the largest car show in the southeast. I was Captain of a Security team hired to protect the participants cars. one guy got very upset about someone leaning on his car. He called police which are on the scene working the public safety part of security. He raised such a Stink the police began to think something was wrong and in the course of the investigation found the classic car was stolen. Now we know why he didn't want anyone close to it snooping. Car impounded. Owner?? arrested.
Wow that's a surprise that someone knew that the vin was wrong for the car. AWESOME RETURN OF A CORVETTE...Really lucky
Still fantasize about getting my 68 Camaro back that was stolen in 78.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 21