FULTON – The John Wells Pratt House Museum will open for the season on Wednesday, April 13 at 10 a.m. The new exhibits this year are themes displaying “People and Industry” and “Churches in Fulton.” Visitors can guess (or one may know) what the item is or what is depicted in the pictures as to what business it was and where it was located in Fulton. There are index cards where visitors can place their name and what they believe the item is or picture depicts. It will test one’s memory and it will be fun as well!

FULTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO