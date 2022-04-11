At Golden Dragon in West Philly, Community Comes First

In the perspective of Taichi Ishizuki, katsu sandwiches are about to explode in popularity within Portland’s restaurant scene. He should know: Ishizuki has watched specific Japanese dishes gain footing in the United States again and again, first as a California restaurateur, and then as the CEO of global ramen empire Afuri. When he first opened Portland’s original Afuri location — the first shop in the United States — he watched people ask for knives and forks for their bowls of yuzu shio. Since then, Afuri opened several Portland locations, either as dumpling and noodle bars or full-on izakayas; the chain now operates ramen shops in cities like Los Angeles, Singapore, and Vancouver, B.C., and is continuing to grow. Ishizuki is in the process of opening a large-scale Slabtown “ramen-ery,” (like a roastery or brewery), where visitors can watch chefs make noodles and dumplings for the area’s several shops. But he’s also expanding beyond the world of ramen and gyoza, with something unlike any of Portland’s Afuri relatives: A katsu sandwich shop and Japanese bakery called Tanaka, taking over the former Blue Star Donuts location on Morrison.

