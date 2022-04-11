OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Pat’ Garland

Christopher Bliss Woodall, 63, of Murfreesboro, TN, peacefully passed away on April 7, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with cancer. He fought such a good fight but his body was no match to cancer. He despised hospital visits but would often keep his nurses giggling. It pains us that his treatment was unsuccessful but Chris is now healed from cancer and pain free.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO