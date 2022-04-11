ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Pat’ Garland

By Jennifer Haley
 3 days ago
Patricia ‘Pat’ Garland, age 67 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She...

OBITUARY: Kenneth Terry Helton

Kenneth Terry Helton was born on October 20, 1941 in Rover, TN to the late Andrew Terry Helton and Mary Josiephine King Helton. His life transitioned peacefully on April 6, 2022 at his home in Murfreesboro, surrounded by family, at the age of 80. In a previous union, he was...
OBITUARY: Christopher Bliss Woodall

Christopher Bliss Woodall, 63, of Murfreesboro, TN, peacefully passed away on April 7, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with cancer. He fought such a good fight but his body was no match to cancer. He despised hospital visits but would often keep his nurses giggling. It pains us that his treatment was unsuccessful but Chris is now healed from cancer and pain free.
OBITUARY: Thomas Young McMillen

Mr. Thomas Young McMillen passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, he was 93 years old. He was born on July 20, 1928, in Statesville, TN, and was the son of the late Erastus “Tobe” and Theodosia “Dosie” Fite McMillen. Thomas grew up in and around Auburntown, TN.
OBITUARY: Cheryl Lynn Ball

Mrs. Cheryl Lynn Ball passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Stonecrest Medical Center, she was 64 years old. She was a native of Garden City, MI but has lived in Rutherford County for the past 15 years. She was a member of the Baptist faith. Cheryl was preceded...
OBITUARY: Danny Joe Collins

Mr. Danny Joe Collins of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, he was 68 years old. He was a native of Beckley, WV, and was preceded by his parents, James Arthur Collins, Ada Florence Collins Redden, stepfather, Kenneth Redden, a sister, Tammy McDonnell. Mr. Collins, also known...
OBITUARY: Carolyn Jean McNeese

Mrs. Carolyn Jean McNeese of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, she was 84 years old. She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Gene and Eula Hall. Mrs. McNeese retired from the State of Tennessee as a Supervisor for the Department of Employment Security. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and taking cruises to St. Martin, Hawaii, and Jamaica. She was of the Baptist faith.
OBITUARY: Letha Irene Weathers

Letha Irene Weathers, an amazing Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Friend, passed away from multiple complications after a five month battle with cancer at the age of 76. Born in Kirksville, MO in 1945 to Maurice and Roberta Drury, Letha was the youngest of four girls. She graduated from Bethany Hospital School of Nursing in 1966 as a Registered Nurse.
OBITUARY: Barbara Osborne Howard

Mrs. Barbara Osborne Howard, age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, April 8, 2022. She was a Native of Culleoka, TN., and was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Lee Howard, children, Sandra Howard Greer, Ricky Howard, Ronnie Howard, and Mona Howard Ray, and her parents, Grady Osborne and Ada Haskins Osborne.
OBITUARY: Barbara Gayle Miner Oelke

Mrs. Barbara Gayle Miner Oelke of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was born in Topeka, KS to the late Charles Hayden Miner and Marjorie Gayle Wasser Miner. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband...
OBITUARY: Frances Green Pearson

Mrs. Frances Green Pearson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, she was 86 years old. She was a native of Gadsden, AL, and was the daughter of the late William A. and Ada Brooks Green. She was also preceded in death by her twin brother, Billy Joe Green.
OBITUARY: Joel Morgan Davis

Mr. Joel Morgan Davis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, he was 91 years old. He was a native of Greene County NC and was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Elgus Davis, Cora Lee Davis, brothers, James Carol Davis, John Verlon Davis, Clarence Eugen Davis.
OBITUARY: Joyce Virginia Gann Heath

Mrs. Joyce Virginia Gann Heath of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, she was 82 years old. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late John Lee and Annie Mae Brewer Gann. She was also preceded in death by...
