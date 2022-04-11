ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man arrested after police find stolen firearm in his vehicle

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police say he took off from them with a stolen firearm. Albuquerque Police responded to the area of Atrisco and Central Sunday to a call of shots fired.

When police arrived, witnesses said the shots came from a truck driven by Ismael Martinez. Police say when they tried to stop him, he took off. When officers caught up with Martinez, they say the vehicle had shell casings, open bottles of alcohol and a stolen gun. Martinez tried to blame the gun on a past co-worker. Martinez was arrested and charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest, having a stolen firearm and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

