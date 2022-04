(Johnston, IA) — Preliminary information from the National Weather Service has confirmed eight tornadoes were part of Tuesday night’s storms. The weather service rated two of those tornadoes as E-F-2s on the scale which classifies zero as the weakest and five as the strongest. Those were east of Bradgate and the other ran from Palmer to Gilmore City. There was an E-F-1 southwest of Rutland and in Mason City. The was an E-F-zero in Kanawha. Mitchell and Howard County saw three tornadoes — with two rated E-F-1s and the other an E-F-zero. Many buildings, houses, and trees were damaged — but there were no deaths or injuries reported following Tuesday’s outbreak.

