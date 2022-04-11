Police Looking For Armed and Dangerous Shooting Suspect
By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
3 days ago
(KNSI) – Police say a dangerous suspect is on the run after a shooting in northwestern Minnesota. Phoutthasa Prathane is accused of shooting a person in Pelican Rapids on Sunday afternoon. The Otter Tail...
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of murder. Kim Ward Jr., 31, is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not try to apprehend him. Instead, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
Police say, 20-year-old Isaiah Kamaree Burr shot and critically injured 20-year-old Chayna Sherill on Dickerson Pike around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Sherill was found lying outside the driver’s seat of a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz after the car reportedly crashed into the Bank of America building.
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
A Florida father accused of murdering his entire family inside his luxury home near Walt Disney World broke down during his testimony and blamed the deaths on his wife. Anthony Todt, 46, the "Disney Dad" accused of multiple murders, faces four counts of homicide in the 2019 killings of his wife, Megan Todt, and their three children, Alex, 3, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. Police also claim the man killed the family dog, Breezy. According to the New York Daily News, Mr Todt is a therapist from Connecticut, and had been living with the bodies for weeks before police...
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after police say he was arrested for the role he played in multiple armed robberies. According to the Scranton Police Detective Bureau, 16-year-old, Frankie Clark Jr., was arrested for his role in two armed robberies in the Hill Section and in South Scranton, as well […]
A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
A physical therapist from Connecticut was convicted Thursday evening of killing his wife, three young children and the family's dog two years ago in central Florida.A 12-member jury found Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty. He was accused of killing his 42-year-old wife Megan, and his three children, Zoe, 4; Tyler, 11; and Alek, 13. The family’s dog, Breezy, was also found dead in the home. Prosecutors weren't seeking the death penalty, which means Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence.Earlier Thursday during closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell...
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police responded to reports of a person armed with a gun in the 5400 block of W Sahara Ave. Thursday. There have been no reported injuries and the person has not yet been located. Police are searching for the suspect. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Cascade County sheriff's deputy shot and killed an armed suspect in Great Falls over the weekend, the sheriff's office said. A deputy was searching for a wanted person on Saturday afternoon when he was spotted in an apparently disabled vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report.
It happened in March of 2019.
Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her.
When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail.
Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct.
He faces up to five years in prison.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter:
“We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
An Arizona man was arrested and charged with 94 counts of animal cruelty after authorities found approximately 183 animals — including dogs, turtles and rabbits — in his freezer, according to a Thursday press release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Michael Patrick Turland, 43, allegedly admitted to freezing some of the animals while they were still alive.
Absolutely heartbroken over the tragic death of her dear friend, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) asked her fans and followers for a personal favor. Sharing the news that her friend, Max, was killed in a hit-and-run car accident, the Y&R Daytime Emmy winner implored those who follow her on social media to assist the authorities in bringing his killer to justice.
A 54-year-old Black woman in California was the latest victim to prove that excessive force is a huge problem for African Americans after she was gunned down by a Stockton police officer that fired 30 shots at her car for backing into his cruiser.
Comments / 0