Murfreesboro, TN

OBITUARY: Danny Joe Collins

By Jennifer Haley
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Mr. Danny Joe Collins of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, he was 68 years old. He was a native of Beckley, WV, and was preceded by his parents, James Arthur Collins, Ada Florence Collins Redden, stepfather, Kenneth Redden,...

Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joel Morgan Davis

Mr. Joel Morgan Davis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, he was 91 years old. He was a native of Greene County NC and was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Elgus Davis, Cora Lee Davis, brothers, James Carol Davis, John Verlon Davis, Clarence Eugen Davis.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Thomas Young McMillen

Mr. Thomas Young McMillen passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, he was 93 years old. He was born on July 20, 1928, in Statesville, TN, and was the son of the late Erastus “Tobe” and Theodosia “Dosie” Fite McMillen. Thomas grew up in and around Auburntown, TN.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Christopher Bliss Woodall

Christopher Bliss Woodall, 63, of Murfreesboro, TN, peacefully passed away on April 7, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with cancer. He fought such a good fight but his body was no match to cancer. He despised hospital visits but would often keep his nurses giggling. It pains us that his treatment was unsuccessful but Chris is now healed from cancer and pain free.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Pat’ Garland

Patricia ‘Pat’ Garland, age 67 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She is survived by her mother, Willa “Billie” McKinney, daughter Tavia Melhus and husband John. Pat will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. Pat...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Gayle Miner Oelke

Mrs. Barbara Gayle Miner Oelke of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was born in Topeka, KS to the late Charles Hayden Miner and Marjorie Gayle Wasser Miner. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Cheryl Lynn Ball

Mrs. Cheryl Lynn Ball passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Stonecrest Medical Center, she was 64 years old. She was a native of Garden City, MI but has lived in Rutherford County for the past 15 years. She was a member of the Baptist faith. Cheryl was preceded...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Letha Irene Weathers

Letha Irene Weathers, an amazing Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Friend, passed away from multiple complications after a five month battle with cancer at the age of 76. Born in Kirksville, MO in 1945 to Maurice and Roberta Drury, Letha was the youngest of four girls. She graduated from Bethany Hospital School of Nursing in 1966 as a Registered Nurse.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joyce Virginia Gann Heath

Mrs. Joyce Virginia Gann Heath of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, she was 82 years old. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late John Lee and Annie Mae Brewer Gann. She was also preceded in death by...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Osborne Howard

Mrs. Barbara Osborne Howard, age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, April 8, 2022. She was a Native of Culleoka, TN., and was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Lee Howard, children, Sandra Howard Greer, Ricky Howard, Ronnie Howard, and Mona Howard Ray, and her parents, Grady Osborne and Ada Haskins Osborne.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Carolyn Jean McNeese

Mrs. Carolyn Jean McNeese of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, she was 84 years old. She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Gene and Eula Hall. Mrs. McNeese retired from the State of Tennessee as a Supervisor for the Department of Employment Security. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and taking cruises to St. Martin, Hawaii, and Jamaica. She was of the Baptist faith.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Dawn Marie Krause

Dawn Marie Krause of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, she was 53 years old. She was born on June 7th, 1968 in Chicago, IL to Dean and Mary Krause. Dawn was a graduate of York Community High School in 1986. She was a unique and caring...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Eldridge David Posey

Mr. Eldridge David Posey passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, he was 89 years old. He was born on February 12th, 1933 outside of Murfreesboro, TN in his parent’s home where the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center now stands. He was the son of the late John F. and Nellie Grey Johnson Posey. His parents moved in 1938 to a new home and farm in the Sharpsville community, where he grew up.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

