If you've been pining for a Tesla EV using one of the company's higher-capacity 4680 battery cells, it's finally here — though you'll probably have to wait a short while. Electrek has learned Tesla is selling the Model Y in a new Standard Range AWD variant that uses the 4680 cells to offer 279 miles of range and a five-second 0-60MPH time for $59,990 ($3,000 less than the Long Range AWD), but only to employees at present. A version for everyday buyers will be available in the weeks ahead, according to Electrek's sources at the company.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO