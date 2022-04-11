ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD warns of Chinatown robberies near CTA Green, Red Line stops

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42azRp_0f5d9au100

Chicago police have issued an alert for CTA riders in Chinatown after robberies were reported this month at stops along Cermak Road.

CPD said a man is robbing bus and train riders near the CTA Red and Green lines. It's happened at least twice since the beginning of the month, in the 100-block of West Cermak at 6:30 p.m. April 1 and in the 200-block of West Cermak at 2:55 p.m. Saturday.

A 20- to 30-year-old man, who is 5-feet 8-inches tall to 5-feet 10-inches tall, with black, short hair, will approach victims and demand their personal property, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Girl, 13, charged in violent New York City robbery of elderly woman

No one has been hurt so far, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.

Comments / 5

Related
Axios

Carjackings broken down by neighborhood

Chicago has seen fewer shootings in the first four months of 2022 than this time last year, but carjackings are still on the rise. Why it matters: Residents were shaken by the explosion of carjacking incidents in 2021, as the city reported over 1,800 carjackings for the calendar year. And...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Daily Northwestern

Local transgender activist Elise Malary identified as woman found dead along lakefront

Evanston resident and transgender activist Elise Malary was identified as the individual pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday, Evanston Police Department confirmed Saturday. Malary, who was viewed by many as a leader in the Chicago area’s LGBTQ+ community, was first reported missing on March 11. Malary’s family alerted EPD after losing contact with her on March 9. She was 31.
EVANSTON, IL
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Robbery#Chinatown#Red Line#Cta Green#Cta Red#Area Central
WGN News

Two girls, 13 and 11, missing from Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two young girls have been reported missing on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. Melina Diaz, 13, and her 11-year-old stepsister Hailey Hernandez were last seen early Wednesday morning at Melina’s home in the 6300 block of West Melrose Street. Hernandez was spending the night there and the family’s backdoor camera had […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two adults, three children injured when car, CTA bus collide at Ashland and Pershing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including three children – were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue and Pershing Road.Police said around 12:44 p.m. the driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling on 40th Street attempted to make a left turn onto Ashland Avenue northbound. The bus was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue and struck the SUV head-on. The driver and passengers in the SUV -- a woman, 29; two boys, 14 and 15; and a little girl, 5 -- were taken to Stroger Hospital Hospital of Cook County with minor injuries. All were in good condition.A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for an injury to her face in good condition. The bus driver declined medical attention. No citations were issued. 
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy