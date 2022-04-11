ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Case Of Self Defense’: Attorney For Courtney Clenney, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Christian Obumseli

By CBSMiami.com Team
 1 day ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of Christian Toby Obumseli, who was fatally stabbed inside One Paraiso in Edgewater, wants the woman accused of doing it to be arrested.

Courtney Clenney’s attorney said so far she has not been charged because she did not commit a crime and was acting in self defense.

“This was not a crime. Courtney is innocent, she acted in self-defense and there should be no files charged in this case. We’re confident when the state attorney takes their final review along with the City of Miami police department, they’ll find that there’s no case here,” said Frank Prieto.

Obumseli’s family said that he was a soft-spoken man and the idea that this was warranted is unthinkable.

“We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense. Toby was raised with a, by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values, he does not come from that,” said Karen Egbuna, a cousin of Obumseli.

Prieto said Clenney kicked Obumseli out of the apartment she was renting in Edgewater a week prior to his death because of domestic abuse allegations.

These allegations Clenney made against Obumseli, her lawyer said, led to his death. Miami police said they were called to the condo to investigate a domestic violence call. There they found Obumseli suffering from a knife wound. He died while being transported to a hospital.

Prieto said the two were together for about two years and their relationship was complicated.

“It was clearly a toxic relationship, (they) had their ups and downs and, unfortunately, it culminated with his death,” he said.

Prieto said Clenney is actively seeking professional help to process the trauma experienced on the night of the stabbing.

“The detectives and myself thought it was best to have her Baker Acted that evening. We’ve had an open line of communication and we’ve offered to sit down with them and provide any additional assistance they may want to close their investigation,” he said.

The attorney representing Obumseli’s family said that they have had a successful meeting with the State Attorney’s Office.

“All they’re looking for is justice. The suspect that was involved in this incident has not been arrested. I’m confident, having a meeting with the State Attorney’s Office, that they were very attentive and asked all the necessary questions,” said attorney Larry Handfield.

Patrick Garmon
1d ago

Sure, sure, SURE!! He doesn't get a fair trial because she's WHITE!! No cameras? NO evidence? or history?on both parties?

Just Me
1d ago

Nothing will happen to her. Blonde white , wealthy. White privilege all over this case. Yes I said its Because if the guy was white , she would be arrested.

