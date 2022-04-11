Boca Helps Ukraine takes up collections for war-torn country

Volunteers with the organization Boca Helps Ukraine have taken over the space of the former Bardot Salon in the Park Place shopping center and turned it into a collection site full of supplies that are desperately needed in Ukraine.

Vlad Britsky, who lives in Ukraine, described how the Russian impact continues to be felt some 45 days since Russian forces first invaded the country.

"When we see these pictures of murdered children, murdered mothers, fathers, it is emotionally harder than it was hard physically," Britsky said.

Britsky said he's getting ready to enlist and fight for his country on the front lines.

"We're not only a strong country, but we're a country of a free man and we're a country of determined people," he said. "Nobody but us can stand up and stop an enemy."

Britsky said he is the director of medical clinics, and many of his staff have been using their skills to volunteer at hospitals.

More than 5,600 miles away in Boca Raton, his cousin, Mariya Kemper-Reiss, is doing her part and helping collect supplies with the organization Boca Helps Ukraine .

"When the war started, you just try to think of anything you can do, and so many people I know were doing the same thing," she said. "You just can't sit and, you know, not get involved."

Thomas Ghebrezgi/WPTV Mariya Kemper-Reiss is a volunteer with Boca Helps Ukraine, which is collecting supplies for the war-torn country.

The group has sent about $4,000 worth of medical supplies for people in Ukraine and now is calling on the community for diapers, canned goods and other nonperishable items.

"The country is going to need our support for a long time, so for as long as I can do this, I will stay open," Kemper-Reiss said.

Boca Helps Ukraine's goal is to fill a 40-foot shipping container.

Thomas Ghebrezgi/WPTV These are just some of the supplies collected by Boca Helps Ukraine, but the organization needs the community's help.

The collection site is located at 5560 N. Military Trail No. 322.

Volunteers will be on site seven days a week from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For questions, email bocahelpsukraine@gmail.com .