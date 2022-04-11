ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Joey’s House of Pizza announces restaurant closure in Nashville

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Breaking the hearts of pizza lovers across Middle Tennessee, Joey’s House of Pizza in Nashville has closed its doors.

The family-operated business on Elm Hill Pike announced the closure Sunday on social media with a handwritten note.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2lkC_0f5d89JY00
    Joey’s House of Pizza catering truck (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBbcO_0f5d89JY00
    A slice from Joey’s House of Pizza (Courtesy: Tony Beckworth)

Dear Wonderful Customers,

There is not an adequate way to express our gratefulness toward each and every one of you.

Since 1999, you all have become a huge part of our lives. You are so special to us.

It has been our family’s great honor serving you and your family for almost three decades.

We are closing our current restaurant, however; we are remaining in the hospitality business. We absolutely love serving our community!

Please, stay tuned for our next venture! Periodically, visit our website joeyshouseofpizza.com and keep an eye out for the limited edition Joey’s T-shirts.

Thank you for your years of loyalty, support, and business! We always look forward to hearing from you!

Love,

The Joey’s House of Pizza Family — Stefany, Joey, Chris and John

The pizzeria’s Facebook page was inundated with sad customers longing for another piece of Joey’s authentic NY-style pie with many calling the closure “heartbreaking.”

RALEIGH, NC
