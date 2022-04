Prices of some graphics cards have been slowly falling recently and we've even been seeing more stock online and in stores. The shortages are by no means over, but there does seem to be some light at the end of the tunnel. Today we have an Asus Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 TUF Gaming 8GB OC for £639 from CCL Computers which is the lowest price I've seen a non-founders edition 3070 GPU since they launched.

