Dolphins bring joy to Ukrainian children fleeing war
Ukrainian children fleeing the war were given some respite at a dolphin show in Odesa.
The children had escaped the heavily-bombarded city of Kherson with their families. The show and their accommodation was provided to them for free.
The families stayed in Odesa for a few nights before moving on to seek a safe place to stay.
“We’ve been dreaming about getting to a dolphin show for a long time...It is a pity that this is happening under such circumstances,” said Irina Borisevich, a mother who fled Kherson with her two children.
