ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTZrL_0f5d7foi00

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter.

The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.

Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.

“Or do portion,” the Blue Origin CEO retweeted, sharing an article from Geek Wire that profiled how the tech company had combined an 8-floor homeless shelter with their Seattle head offices.

“Worked out great and makes it easy for employees who want to volunteer,” he added.

Mr Musk responded to the suggestion with a one-lined: “Great idea.”

The pair have jockeyed for the top-billionaire spot for years, with Mr Musk overtaking the Amazon founder back in January 2021 as the richest person in the world, a title Mr Bezos had clung to since getting knighted with it back in October 2017.

According to the Forbes’ real-time billionaire list , Mr Musk’s net worth is currently $274bn, making his tech rival’s value just shy of $100bn less.

Though this recent tweet exchange might suggest otherwise, this rivalry hasn’t always been so amicable.

Back in October 2021, the Tesla chief responded to a tweet of Mr Bezos’ with a giant silver medal emoji, a trolling that seemed to be in response to the fact that he had left his rival even further behind as the world’s richest person after a major surge in the value of his other company, SpaceX .

And providing further proof that money, even incomprehensible amounts, can’t buy you everything, specifically gracious winning in this case, was another instance where the SpaceX co-founder felt the need to mock his less wealthy billionaire.

When he first passed Mr Bezos as the richest person, Mr Musk took it upon himself to write in an email to Forbes that he’d like to send his runner-up a giant silver medal.

“I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B, along with a silver medal,” Mr Musk wrote to Forbes in September 2021.

Outside of the pocketbook flex, the pair are also engaged in a kind of unofficial billionaire space race, competing for government contracts with Nasa, taking each other to court, and, unsurprisingly, taking each other to the court of public opinion - Twitter - over their respective rocket launches.

Back in November, Mr Bezos’ Blue Origin space company lost a lawsuit against Nasa over a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to Mr Musk’s SpaceX, which led to a very public boasting by the latter on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Geek Wire
The Independent

Elon Musk changes his name to ‘Elona’ on Twitter after being mocked for challenging Putin to fight

Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter to “Elona Musk” after his challenge to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin grabbed the attention of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic.In a statement on Telegram, which was shared by the Tesla and Space X chief executive, the Chechen leader cautioned him against seeking out a challenge with the Russian president.“Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure strength against that of Putin’s,” wrote Mr Kadyrov.“Vladimir Vladimirovich (Mr Putin’s middle name) will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent.”“Therefore you’ll need to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
CHINA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy