Why Is My Cat Grooming So Much?

A blocked nose is usually due to an inflammation of the nasal passages according to Mayo Clinic. The cause of the inflammation can be due to many different things. If you have allergies, this could be a major reason why you always wake up with a blocked nose. The most common allergies that people suffer from are pollen, dust mites and pet hair. If you are waking up with a stuffed nose you may want to determine what is causing your allergy to play up.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO