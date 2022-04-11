ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why Is My Cat Grooming So Much?

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cats groom for hours every day, but how much is too much? Here, vets explain how to spot excessive grooming, why your pet does it and how to treat...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was found tied to a gate with a terrible note from its owners

Kilo, the abandoned Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is assumed to be six years old. He was found tied to the front gates of Dogs Trust Merseyside in Huyton on a busy road with his food and water bowls. The handwritten letter with him stated his name and a message from his owners that they can no longer cope with him.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Skin Conditions#Skin Disease#Cat Tree#Clay Humane
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

Do you wake up with a blocked nose? Here are 3 reasons why this could be happening

A blocked nose is usually due to an inflammation of the nasal passages according to Mayo Clinic. The cause of the inflammation can be due to many different things. If you have allergies, this could be a major reason why you always wake up with a blocked nose. The most common allergies that people suffer from are pollen, dust mites and pet hair. If you are waking up with a stuffed nose you may want to determine what is causing your allergy to play up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WCVB

23 surrendered Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs looking for new homes

METHUEN, Mass. — Nearly two dozen Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs rescued from a Worcester County home earlier this month are looking for new homes, the MSPCA said. The dogs, which range in age from 1 to 16 years, are in overall fine health except for dental issues that will need to be addressed before they can go home, the MSPCA said. The dogs will need to be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated as well.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
The Independent

Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

A woman mauled by pit bulls woke from almost two weeks in a coma but had to be immediately sedated after seeing she had lost both arms.Kyleen Waltman, 38, also had part of her colon removed and may lose a leg after she was attacked by dogs in South Carolina on 21 March.Sister Amy Wynn wrote in a GoFundMe update that Ms Waltman had been “fully woken up” after multiple surgeries.“The doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” Ms Wynn wrote.“Mama says it’s like she’s giving up....
ACCIDENTS
InspireMore

That’s 1 Lucky Dog! This Rare Pup Must Have Been Born With The Luck Of The Irish.

A Canadian couple is downright astounded after their dog surprised them with a very rare pup!. Trevor and Audra Mosher of Nova Scotia were excited to welcome their American valley bulldog’s newest litter. An ultrasound had revealed 7 adorable puppies waiting to be born, so when the big day came, they were ready. But after the expected pups arrived, mama Freya went into labor again.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
879K+
Followers
89K+
Post
801M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy