Johnny Depp's Lawyers Couldn't Subpoena Elon Musk Due to Security—Report

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Attempt to subpoena Musk for Depp's trial reportedly proved difficult because of his security team, contradicting his ex Grimes' claims about their...

Robin Vera
3d ago

Mr. Depp you've got this. A win over Heard. it's what you deserve.

The View
3d ago

I have fingers crossed for you Mr. Depp.. I hope you win.

Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard & Elon Musk: Their Rumored Relationship & Why He’ll Testify In Her Johnny Depp Trial

Johnny Depp called on the billionaire to reveal all of his communications with his ex-wife during the defamation trial. One of the most surprising people set to to testify in the defamation trial for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Elon is expected to testify via video call during the trial, via court documents. The SpaceX founder has been subpoenaed to turn over all communications that he had with Amber about her ex-husband, as well as all the messages from various points in their alleged relationship. Many texts are expected to be read and released as a result of the trial. Find out all the details about why Elon is being called on to testify here.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Ms Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Severed Finger: Is It True Amber Heard Cut It Off?

Johnny Depp alleged that his ex-wife Amber Heard cut off his finger by throwing a bottle at him in anger. Here we break down the allegations ahead of their upcoming trial. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are going back to court for a long-delayed defamation trial, and we’re here to break down the details of their often volatile relationship. Johnny accused Amber of severing his finger during a passionate fight that turned violent, and, ahead of their trial, we’ll look into what really happened between the former couple.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp smirks as court hears he’s obsessed with Elon Musk

Johnny Depp smirked in a Virginia courtroom when a lawyer for Amber Heard suggested that the Hollywood star was “obsessed” with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Depp has brought a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his former wife, claiming that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser. The actor appeared to stifle a laugh during opening statements in the case, when Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, told the civil jury of 11 people that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.The billionaire tech entrepreneur has been listed as a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s friend ejected as witness as she admits watching clips of defamation trial

A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is herself a close friend of the actor’s, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.She answered questions about Depp’s drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
