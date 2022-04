(Des Moines, IA) — The Republican National Committee has unanimously voted to have Iowa’s Caucuses be the first Republican voting event in the next presidential election. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann was chairman of a panel that made the recommendation that Iowa, followed by New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina retain their positions at the front of the G-O-P’s presidential selection process. The G-O-P decision comes as the Democratic National Committee launched a plan to have five states with racially diverse populations that may be toss-ups states in the 2024 presidential election go first.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO