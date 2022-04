The NFL Draft cycle is now winding down as we are now just weeks away from Roger Goodell being booed by everyone in attendance. We've spent months discussing possibilities on who the Pittsburgh Steelers could select in the first round. The most popular question that I get asked on Twitter is usually "who is the prospect that the Steelers just cannot afford to pass on if they're available at pick 20?" After months of evaluating countless prospects, the answer to that question is pretty apparent in my eyes.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO