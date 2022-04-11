ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Joe Satriani Explains What Kirk Hammett Was Like as a Guitar Student Until 1988

By Joe DiVita
Loudwire
Loudwire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the more interesting footnotes of metal history is that Metallica's Kirk Hammett received guitar lessons from shred virtuoso Joe Satriani in the '80s. In a new interview, "Satch" recalled what type of student Hammett was and that the last lesson he gave the thrash icon came in early...

loudwire.com

Comments / 3

Related
Loudwire

Grammys Producer Apologizes for ‘In Memoriam’ That Omitted Joey Jordison

A producer behind this week's 64th Annual Grammy Awards has apologized for the several omissions in the music awards show's "In Memoriam" segment that honored musicians who died in the past year. Rock and metal fans were disappointed when the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, plus Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Moody Blues member Graeme Edge, were left out of the April 3 segment. Unfortunately, it's a common occurrence at the Grammys.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Satriani
Person
Kirk Hammett
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Guitar#Guitar Solo#Exodus
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her heart is broken after the tragic sudden passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The former The Talk star joined millions of mourners across the globe in paying tribute to the talented musician, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 50. WATCH: All...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy