Court Bauer Recalls Meeting With WWE To Discuss Lucha Underground Partnership

Lucha Underground is heralded for bringing new ideas to the wrestling world as the company shot seasons of television and use cinematic elements to move forward its storytelling. The show premiered in October 2014 and run until November 2018. Speaking on AdFreeShows, Court Bauer recalled meeting with WWE over the...
Natalya Predicts That Evolution 2 Will Happen Under The New WWE Regime

Natalya thinks that Evolution 2 will happen under the Stephanie McMahon/Triple H banner. Many fans would argue with the peak of the WWE Women's Revolution was reached when the company hosted the Evolution pay-per-view back in 2018. The show was a landmark event for the promotion, as it marked the first time in history that WWE hosted an all-women's pay-per-view.
Bret Hart Says Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go Another 25 Minutes

25 years ago, the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place when Vince McMahon came to ringside and implored the bell to ring as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter. The "screwjob" happened due to fear that Bret would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW after he didn't agree to lose to Michaels at Survivor Series. Hart had agreed to drop the title in some capacity at a later date, but McMahon orchestrated the screwjob in Montreal.
Billy Corgan: I Would Be Hard Pressed To Imagine CM Punk Would Want To Come To NWA

Billy Corgan doesn't think CM Punk would be interested in coming to the NWA. Since the reported All Out backstage brawl that happened earlier this year, fans have begun to guess on where CM Punk could end up next if he chooses to continue his wrestling career. Some fans have fantasy booked Punk in a scenario where he could return to WWE, while others have wondered if the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' could end up in a company like New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Young Bucks File To Trademark 'The Wayward Sons'

The Young Bucks have filed a new trademark. On November 3, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. Full description:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Jim Ross Confirms Working With 'Dark Side Of The Ring' For Junkyard Dog Episode

Jim Ross will return to "Dark Side of the Ring." Jim Ross has been involved with "Dark Side of the Ring" for past episodes, but previously stated that he would no longer appear on the show as he felt he was misrepresented in the edit. Things have seemingly smoothed over Ross has now revealed that he's working on a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on Junkyard Dog.
WWE NXT Sour Graps | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. -Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy. -Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. -Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey. -JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. ...and...
Gisele Shaw Reflects On Wrestling For WOW, Competing Under A Mask

In 2018 and 2019, Gisele Shaw performed for WOW: Women of Wrestling under the name Azteca and then Reyna Reyes. Shaw was part of the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament and challenged for the WOW Championship in season two. As Azteca, Shaw performed with a mask that covered the top half of her face.
AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear

It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
Lio Rush Reveals That He Missed Out On Power Rangers Movie Role Due To Injury

Lio Rush talks about a big movie role he missed out on due to injury. Back in November 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set to be a part of the cast for a new Power Rangers inspired movie titled 'Legend Of The White Dragon'. The movie, which is still currently in production, also has stars such as Jason David Frank and Aaron Schoenke involved in the cast.
R-Truth Confirms He Suffered A Torn Quad That Will Require Surgery

R-Truth confirms his injury. On the November 1 episode of NXT, R-Truth was helped out of the arena after jumping and landing awkwardly on a dive to the outside while taking on Grayson Waller. The bout was stopped as a result of the apparent injury. Taking to social media, R-Truth...
Gunther Explains Why His NXT UK Title Reign Isn't Comparable To Roman Reigns' Universal Title Run

Gunther says his long reign as the NXT UK Champion isn't comparable to Roman Reigns' run with the WWE Universal Champion. The former Walter held the NXT UK Championship for 870 days; he won the gold at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019 and dropped it to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021. Reigns, on the other hand, recently completed 800 days as the WWE Universal Champion. He has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since he beat Brock Lesnar to unify the world titles at WrestleMania 38.
FREE FIGHTFUL SELECT PREVIEW!: SRS Backstage Report Podcast 200!

Sean Ross Sapp walks you through the exclusive news that Fightful Select broke for the last week in this free preview edition. In addition to exclusive wrestling news, FightfulSelect.com brings you 30 monthly podcasts, including 3 per week from SRS!. - NWA/Aldis/Mickie. - CM Punk/Colt Cabana. - Mia Yim/Chelsea Green.
