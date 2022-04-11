Read full article on original website
Court Bauer Recalls Meeting With WWE To Discuss Lucha Underground Partnership
Lucha Underground is heralded for bringing new ideas to the wrestling world as the company shot seasons of television and use cinematic elements to move forward its storytelling. The show premiered in October 2014 and run until November 2018. Speaking on AdFreeShows, Court Bauer recalled meeting with WWE over the...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (11/7): Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Athena, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 7. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/7) Abadon def. Amy Rose. ROH...
George South Challenges Nick Gage To A Match At WrestleCade
George South wants to fight Nick Gage. George South is headed to WrestleCade at the end of November and he's challenging GCW World Champion Nick Gage to meet him in a hardcore match on Sunday, November 27. South said his family doesn't want him doing the match, but he said...
Natalya Predicts That Evolution 2 Will Happen Under The New WWE Regime
Natalya thinks that Evolution 2 will happen under the Stephanie McMahon/Triple H banner. Many fans would argue with the peak of the WWE Women's Revolution was reached when the company hosted the Evolution pay-per-view back in 2018. The show was a landmark event for the promotion, as it marked the first time in history that WWE hosted an all-women's pay-per-view.
Nathan Frazer Not Cleared To Compete; JD McDonagh Seemingly Injures Axiom On 11/8 WWE NXT
It was a rough week for both Nathan Frazer and Axiom on WWE NXT. Nathan Frazer has not competed since the hectic 5-Way Ladder Match for the WWE NXT North American Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. On November 8, Frazer was filmed in a backstage segment on NXT telling Axiom it would be a "few weeks" before he would be cleared to compete again.
Bret Hart Says Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go Another 25 Minutes
25 years ago, the infamous Montreal Screwjob took place when Vince McMahon came to ringside and implored the bell to ring as Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter. The "screwjob" happened due to fear that Bret would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW after he didn't agree to lose to Michaels at Survivor Series. Hart had agreed to drop the title in some capacity at a later date, but McMahon orchestrated the screwjob in Montreal.
Billy Corgan: I Would Be Hard Pressed To Imagine CM Punk Would Want To Come To NWA
Billy Corgan doesn't think CM Punk would be interested in coming to the NWA. Since the reported All Out backstage brawl that happened earlier this year, fans have begun to guess on where CM Punk could end up next if he chooses to continue his wrestling career. Some fans have fantasy booked Punk in a scenario where he could return to WWE, while others have wondered if the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' could end up in a company like New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Candice LeRae: Becky Lynch Set The Bar High For Returning After Pregnancy, She Showed It Was Possible
Candice LeRae has praise for Becky Lynch. In August 2021, LeRae stepped away from wrestling after announcing her pregnancy with her husband Johnny Gargano. She gave birth to their son Quill on February 17, 2022. LeRae would return to the ring on the September 26 episode of WWE Raw. Speaking...
Young Bucks File To Trademark 'The Wayward Sons'
The Young Bucks have filed a new trademark. On November 3, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. Full description:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Jim Ross Confirms Working With 'Dark Side Of The Ring' For Junkyard Dog Episode
Jim Ross will return to "Dark Side of the Ring." Jim Ross has been involved with "Dark Side of the Ring" for past episodes, but previously stated that he would no longer appear on the show as he felt he was misrepresented in the edit. Things have seemingly smoothed over Ross has now revealed that he's working on a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode focused on Junkyard Dog.
WWE NXT Sour Graps | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) review tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. -Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy. -Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. -Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey. -JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. ...and...
Gisele Shaw Reflects On Wrestling For WOW, Competing Under A Mask
In 2018 and 2019, Gisele Shaw performed for WOW: Women of Wrestling under the name Azteca and then Reyna Reyes. Shaw was part of the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament and challenged for the WOW Championship in season two. As Azteca, Shaw performed with a mask that covered the top half of her face.
11/4 AEW Rampage Featuring Katsuyori Shibata Match Records Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 11/4 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up...
Podcast: AEW Dynamite 11/9/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 9!. - Title contender tourney: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. - 2 Out Of 3 Falls: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara. -The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. Swerve In Our...
AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
Lio Rush Reveals That He Missed Out On Power Rangers Movie Role Due To Injury
Lio Rush talks about a big movie role he missed out on due to injury. Back in November 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set to be a part of the cast for a new Power Rangers inspired movie titled 'Legend Of The White Dragon'. The movie, which is still currently in production, also has stars such as Jason David Frank and Aaron Schoenke involved in the cast.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 8 Results (11/5): Reina Del Rey Takes On Wrecking Ball
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eight of its show on November 5. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 8 Results (11/5) - WOW Tag Team Title...
R-Truth Confirms He Suffered A Torn Quad That Will Require Surgery
R-Truth confirms his injury. On the November 1 episode of NXT, R-Truth was helped out of the arena after jumping and landing awkwardly on a dive to the outside while taking on Grayson Waller. The bout was stopped as a result of the apparent injury. Taking to social media, R-Truth...
Gunther Explains Why His NXT UK Title Reign Isn't Comparable To Roman Reigns' Universal Title Run
Gunther says his long reign as the NXT UK Champion isn't comparable to Roman Reigns' run with the WWE Universal Champion. The former Walter held the NXT UK Championship for 870 days; he won the gold at NXT TakeOver: New York in 2019 and dropped it to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021. Reigns, on the other hand, recently completed 800 days as the WWE Universal Champion. He has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since he beat Brock Lesnar to unify the world titles at WrestleMania 38.
FREE FIGHTFUL SELECT PREVIEW!: SRS Backstage Report Podcast 200!
Sean Ross Sapp walks you through the exclusive news that Fightful Select broke for the last week in this free preview edition. In addition to exclusive wrestling news, FightfulSelect.com brings you 30 monthly podcasts, including 3 per week from SRS!. - NWA/Aldis/Mickie. - CM Punk/Colt Cabana. - Mia Yim/Chelsea Green.
