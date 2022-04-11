Billy Corgan doesn't think CM Punk would be interested in coming to the NWA. Since the reported All Out backstage brawl that happened earlier this year, fans have begun to guess on where CM Punk could end up next if he chooses to continue his wrestling career. Some fans have fantasy booked Punk in a scenario where he could return to WWE, while others have wondered if the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' could end up in a company like New Japan Pro Wrestling.

