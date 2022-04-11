ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Abortion Case Spotlights Harm From Criminalization

By Anoa Changa
 4 days ago

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

A recent case out of Texas involving a young woman criminally charged for an alleged self-managed abortion put a spotlight on how anti-abortion restrictions and sentiments can create a hostile environment for women and other pregnant people. Lizelle Herrera should have been given the space and privacy to manage a personal health event but instead was thrust into the spotlight and dragged through the criminal legal system.

Charges against Lizelle have been dropped, but the fact remains that the rush to criminalize Black and Brown women’s decision-making about their bodies has intensified in the past several years. And while some suggest Lizelle’s case wasn’t necessarily a result of the extreme anti-abortion law enacted last fall, the law’s passing created an atmosphere that seems to increasingly support criminalizing the end of pregnancy.

The Texas case is just the latest attempt by legal authorities to criminalize a pregnancy outcome. As Yellowhammer Fund Executive Director Laurie Bertram Roberts highlighted on Instagram there is a history of Black and other people of color being criminalized for pregnancy outcomes. Roberts noted that even searching for abortion pills has been used to try to criminalize people in the past.

But ask any organizer focusing on reproductive rights and abortion, and they will tell you that the recent attacks on the right to abortion are not new. States have been trying to pass restrictive measures to limit abortion access since the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade became law.

Last week, the Oklahoma legislature passed an extreme anti-abortion law that nearly restricts all abortions. Rabia Muqaddam, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights , called the Oklahoma law “patently unconstitutional.”

“If allowed to take effect, it would severely impact people’s health and well-being in the state and the entire region,” Muqaddam told NewsOne. “Lawmakers often defend abortion restrictions as necessary to protect pregnant people’s health, but the reality is that they inflict significant harms on communities.”

States with severe abortion restrictions often lack adequate maternal health care. According to Muqaddam, Black women in Oklahoma were two-and-a-half times more likely to die of birth or pregnancy-related complications than white women between 2004 and 2018.

“Most people seeking abortions are low-income and already struggle to access healthcare generally,” she continued. “Being denied an abortion imposes substantial medical risk, as carrying a pregnancy to term is far riskier than abortion. People forced to carry their pregnancies to term face life-threatening risks, including preeclampsia.”

Along with Texas, Mississippi has been at the center of the fight to protect the right to abortion. A decision in the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is expected sometime this spring and could have wide implications on the right established in Roe . The Center for Reproductive rights notes that Mississippi ranks 50th among states for overall women and children’s health, but “it is about 75x more dangerous to carry a pregnancy to term than to have an abortion.

Choosing whether to end or continue with a pregnancy should be an individual’s protected and respected right. And being able to get medical treatment, in either case, should not come with the fear of possible incarceration.

Breana Lipscomb, senior advisor for Maternal Health & Rights at the Center for Reproductive Rights, further explained the potential harm abortion restrictions cause those who choose to carry pregnancies to full term.

“Pregnancies can end at any stage, for a variety of reasons,” Lipscomb explained. “The health care options that are provided to people seeking abortion and people seeking treatment for miscarriage and other pregnancy-related complications are often the same. Abortion restrictions harm pregnant people in all of these situations.”

It is unclear how or why the hospital where Lizelle was treated reported her to local authorities. Still, the presence of anti-abortion laws and policies can put medical professionals in a position where they have to prioritize the law over the health and well-being of a patient in need. In Lizelle’s case, there was no legal justification for reporting her to officials, her arrest or subsequent charges. Yet, the fear of compliance can drive people to cause harm instead of care.

“Pregnant people themselves may hesitate to seek health care services for miscarriages or obstetric emergencies out of fear that they will be criminalized or punished,” Lipscomb said. “With abortion services restricted or banned, pregnant people experiencing complications or pregnancy losses may be forced to travel long distances and even across multiple state lines just to access appropriate care.”

Heading into Black Maternal Health Week , it is important to listen to Black women as they discuss their own experiences and needs and amplify the conversation around community-driven solutions and care. Earlier this year the National Birth Equity Collaborative, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Sister Song, Black Women’s Health Imperative, and In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda put out a reproductive justice call to action on the 49th anniversary of Roe calling for an “anti-racist and gender-inclusive model of health care.”

Policies should center health and well-being not exacerbate harm.

“People should be able to access essential healthcare and make deeply personal decisions about their health and their families free from political interference,” Lipscomb said. “Access to reproductive healthcare—whether abortion care or maternal healthcare—is critical for societies to prosper and thrive. Everyone, everywhere deserve the right to decide what is best for their bodies and health.”

Disclaimer courtesy of Renee Bracey Sherman : If you or anyone you know needs assistance self-managing a miscarriage or abortion, please call the Miscarriage + Abortion Hotline at (833) 246-2632 for confidential medical support or the Repro Legal Helpline at (844) 868-2812 for confidential legal information and advice.

PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS News

Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
