‘WrestleMania 38’ Shatters Social Media Marks Set by Super Bowl

The event also broke revenue and attendance records for WWE.

WrestleMania 38 held its most-attended and highest-grossing event in its history, the company announced on Monday.

The event drew 156,352 fans at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

In addition to breaking attendance and revenue records, the event also set social media marks with a record number of video views, hours and impressions for any event in the history of WWE.

These records include:

Receiving 1.1 billion video views across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter, which was an increase of 47% from WrestleMania 37 .

13 million hours of video consumed on social media, an increase of 29% from WrestleMania 37 .

2.2 billion impressions on social media, an increase of 10% from WrestleMania 37.

WrestleMania 38 had its two highest engagement posts in history during an event. Cody Rhodes’s return to WWE generated 500,000 engagements during its broadcast and the Pat McAfee/Austin Theory/Mr. McMahon match hit over 450,000 engagements during the match.

WrestleMania 38 ’s social media engagements impressively surpassed those of the Super Bowl in February.

A summary of the statistics can be found below:

WWE’s 2.2 billion impressions vs. 1.8 billion impressions for the Super Bowl.

WWE’s 1.8 billion video views vs. 618 million video views for the Super Bowl.

WWE’s 13.1 million hours vs. 3.56 million hours for the Super Bowl.

WWE’s 87 million engagements vs. 78 million for the Super Bowl.

More Wrestling Coverage: