Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...South central and southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains, including Crater Lake National Park, Diamond Lake, Lake of the Woods, Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, and the Cascade passes along highways 140, 66, 138, 230, 58, and 62. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan for difficult travel conditions. Roads may become slick and snow covered. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Comments / 0