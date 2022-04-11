Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR DENVER METRO, PALMER DIVIDE, AND PORTIONS OF THE PLAINS The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 240, 241, 245, 246 and 247. This includes the Denver metro, eastern Douglas County, and all of Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert and Lincoln Counties. * Timing...Late morning through early evening. * Winds...West/Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.

