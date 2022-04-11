ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman County, OR

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Central Oregon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 19:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM MDT /11 AM CDT/ this morning to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Shifting from west to east-northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sherman County, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Wasco County, OR
State
Washington State
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Jay, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Jay; Wells WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Localized gusts to 65 mph possible in the Spring Mountains. * WHERE...All of Clark and southern Nye counties in southern Nevada, as well as the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Pockets of blowing dust are likely. Dangerous boating conditions expected on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Colorado River Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds on Saturday afternoon.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Central Oregon
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Snow showers bringing slick roads This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Natrona County as well as the Green and Rattlesnake Ranges. * WHEN...Through 7 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exercise caution when driving, as visibility could drop quickly with snow covered roads.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delaware; Randolph WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Delaware and Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead; Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Gallatin; Jefferson; Madison; Meagher Light snow to affect Southwest MT overnight Periods of light snow will fall across much of Southwest MT overnight. Visibility will fall below one half mile at times, and roadways could be come snow covered and slippery. Total snow accumulations by morning will generally range from a quarter of an inch at lower elevations to about 2 inches in the mountains. Those traveling across Southwest MT overnight should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR DENVER METRO, PALMER DIVIDE, AND PORTIONS OF THE PLAINS The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 240, 241, 245, 246 and 247. This includes the Denver metro, eastern Douglas County, and all of Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert and Lincoln Counties. * Timing...Late morning through early evening. * Winds...West/Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. In Nevada, Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Snowy Range Foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From Midnight late Saturday night to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Augusta, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Augusta; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Augusta, Shenandoah, Rockingham, Page and Warren Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy