COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Can you imagine a blood test that could detect dozens and dozens of cancers? It’s coming. March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. In the last year, there have been major advances, both technical as well as policy-related, in colorectal cancer screening. These include better noninvasive tests, newly emerging liquid biopsies (those blood tests mentioned), fuller insurance coverage, and modifications in guidelines.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 22 DAYS AGO